Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina announces return to Bangladesh on December 16, seeks Biman flight from Delhi

Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to Dhaka from India on December 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations. Her spokesperson said she has asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her travel from Delhi on the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

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Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina announces return to Bangladesh on December 16, seeks Biman flight from Delhi (PTI/File)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced December 16 as the date for her planned return to the country from India, where she has been living since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024. Hasina’s proposed return coincides with Bangladesh’s Victory Day, which marks the country’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. This is the first time the former prime minister has announced a specific date for her homecoming.

Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, told Reuters on Tuesday that Hasina wants to return to Dhaka on December 16, more than two years after a student-led uprising forced her out of power and brought an end to her 15-year rule.

The former prime minister has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her journey from Delhi using the country’s national airline, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In a statement, her spokesperson said Hasina had been flown to India on a Bangladeshi aircraft on August 5, 2024. She now believes the government should make arrangements for her return through the same national carrier.

The announcement comes at a time when tensions between Hasina and Bangladesh’s current leadership remain high. Her proposed return could create fresh political and legal challenges for the country.

Why does Sheikh Hasina want to return to Bangladesh on December 16?

December 16 holds special importance in Bangladesh as it is celebrated as Victory Day.

On this day in 1971, Pakistani forces surrendered to the joint forces of India and Bangladesh, bringing an end to the Bangladesh Liberation War and leading to the creation of an independent Bangladesh.

By choosing this date, Hasina has linked her proposed return to one of the most important days in the country’s history.

Her spokesperson said she wants the government to arrange her return to Dhaka on the occasion, arguing that it has a responsibility to facilitate her journey.

Bangladesh warns Sheikh Hasina of arrest if she returns

Hasina’s return announcement comes amid a serious legal confrontation with the Bangladeshi government.

On Monday, November 23, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, told Reuters that Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned to the country.

The government has also been seeking her extradition from India under the existing agreement between the two countries.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025 over her alleged role in the deadly crackdown on student protests in 2024. She has denied the charges and described the proceedings as politically motivated.

The United Nations has estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that led to her removal from power.

Sheikh Hasina seeks passport and identity documents for return

Earlier this month, Hasina took steps to obtain fresh travel documents to facilitate her return.

On November 9, she requested a new Bangladeshi passport and national identity card after her earlier documents were cancelled following her departure from the country.

However, the Bangladeshi government rejected her request, adding another hurdle to her proposed return.

Hasina has previously said that she is prepared to face the legal process in Bangladesh and surrender before the court.

Meanwhile, India has not publicly responded to Bangladesh’s latest demand for her extradition. New Delhi had earlier said that it was examining Dhaka’s request in accordance with established legal procedures.

Why did Sheikh Hasina flee Bangladesh?

Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following weeks of violent student-led protests against her government.

The demonstrations initially began over the reservation system in government jobs but later developed into a wider movement demanding her resignation.

As protests spread across the country and violence increased, Hasina resigned and flew to India. She has been staying in the country since then.

Her departure ended her 15-year tenure as prime minister and led to major political changes in Bangladesh. Her Awami League party was subsequently banned from political activities, while several of its senior leaders faced legal cases or went into exile.

Her proposed December 16 return now comes against the backdrop of continuing political unrest, legal proceedings and strained relations between her supporters and the current government.