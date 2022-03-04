Kyiv: Stranded for days without food and water since the Ukraine invasion, some of the Indian students at a hostel in the northeastern city of Sumy were seen in a video collecting snow to melt for water. As per a report by NDTV, the Indian students said about 800-900 of them have been confined in the hostels of the Medical Institute of Sumy State University for over a week and have nearly run out of food and water.Also Read - 'Normalise Relations With Russia': Putin Urges Neighbours Not To Escalate Tensions Amid Ukraine Invasion

In a video message, nearly 100 students were seen pleading for help from the Indian government in going to the western border of Ukraine, from where they can cross into neighbouring countries for a flight home. Also Read - IndiGo To Operate 12 Evacuation Flights From Ukraine's Neighbouring Countries Till Sunday

“We request Narendra Modi ji, please take us out of here, or else we will be killed. If we walk out from here on our own, we will be killed. We request the government of India, please help us,” the students said in the message. Also Read - How Will Ukraine-Return Students Complete Medical Course? Health Ministry, NMC Exploring Ways

With no water left to drink, these #IndianStudents stuck in #Ukraine are having to collect snow from roads and heat it to drink. Thank You Modi ji for making Indians Helplessly Aatmanirbhar, while u shamelessly campaign in Elections ..

pic.twitter.com/nBhiFhhGqJ — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) March 4, 2022

They said nothing has been arranged for them so far. “We have seen some foreign students leave Sumy on their own, but they were shot. We have videos to show it,” one Indian student said in the message.

The students in the video message said they have been expecting the Indian government to help, but they have got no information. “Some are saying buses are waiting at the Russian border, which is about 50 km from here. If we walk from the hostel, there are snipers in all four directions, everywhere. We fear airstrikes. Bombardment is happening every 20 minutes,” they recalled.

Last week, the Indian embassy had warned that intense fighting in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv could take place. In the meantime, the media reports suggested that trains and buses have stopped running in Sumy as the roads and bridges in the city have been destroyed, and there is heavy street fighting going on.

In the meantime, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a media briefing said over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since it issued the advisories. “There are more people, but it’s reassuring to see that this many people have left Ukraine,” he said.

He also added that the highest attention is being given to the eastern Ukraine particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. “We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses already operational, more buses later in the evening; 900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy,” the MEA spokesperson said.