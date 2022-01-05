New York: More than 103,000 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US, the first time the total has reached six figures in nearly four months, CNN on Tuesday quoted the latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services as saying.Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Hopes to 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave

Covid hospitalisations reached a record high of more than 142,000 about a year ago, on January 14, 2021, and last topped 100,000 on September 11. The total fell to about 45,000 hospitalisations in early November, but increased steadily since then, and surged last week, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - 13 Dead, Including 7 Children, in Philadephia House Fire

States are also reporting surges in the number of children hospitalised, and official data last week showed that pediatric hospital admissions reached a record high. In Illinois, that number has almost tripled since December. Also Read - Biden, Putin to Hold Talks as Russia-Ukraine Tension Smolders

The hospitalisations are primarily among unvaccinated people. According to the latest data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, cumulative hospitalisation rates through November are about eight times higher for unvaccinated adults and about 10 times higher for unvaccinated children aged 12 to 17.