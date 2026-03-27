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Over 1 million fighters ready in Iran for potential ground combat with US, civilians flood military recruitment centers: Report

Over 1 million fighters ready in Iran for potential ground combat with US, civilians flood military recruitment centers: Report

Thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division are currently en route to the region.

(Image: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Amidst the Iran-Israel conflict—where, on one hand, the United States is preparing to deploy its troops into Iran—Iran now appears to be finalizing its own preparations to deliver a crushing response to this American action. According to media reports, Iran has readied over one million fighters to deliver a severe blow to the United States. Currently, two U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships—the USS Tripoli and the USS Boxer—are steaming toward Iran at full speed. Thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are also currently en route to the region. The United States already has approximately 50,000 troops deployed in the Gulf region. The critical question remains: if President Trump issues the order to deploy ground forces, how exactly would the U.S. military execute such an operation?

Young Volunteers Flocking In Large Numbers To Recruitment Centers Across Iran

According to reports, young volunteers are flocking in large numbers to recruitment centers across Iran. It is believed that this surge of youth at recruitment centers stems from a desire to participate in a potential ground war against the United States. It is being reported that Iran is mobilizing a ground force exceeding one million fighters. Tehran’s Tasnim News Agency, citing a military source, reported that these forces have been fully organized and stand ready for combat. This situation has emerged following a massive influx of civilians at recruitment centers operated by the Basij, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the regular army.

Overwhelming Surge Of Enthusiasm Among Iranian Ground Fighters

The agency states that there is an overwhelming surge of enthusiasm among Iranian ground fighters to create a “historic hell” for Americans on Iranian soil. These developments unfold against the backdrop of ongoing U.S. military activity; it is anticipated that select troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will arrive in the Middle East within a matter of days, where they will join the thousands of Marines already stationed in the region. Despite Donald Trump’s claim that talks are underway, Tehran has publicly rejected any diplomatic overtures from Washington and has warned that if American troops were to land on Iranian soil, it would entail grave consequences.

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