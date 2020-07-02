New Delhi: At least 113 people were killed on Thursday, and more bodies are feared trapped after a landslide occurred at a jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state. Also Read - Over 20 Killed in Landslides in South Assam's Barakh Valley, Many Others Injured

The incident took place this morning when a pile of mine waste collapsed on miners collecting jade stones in Hpakant area of Kachin state. The sudden earthfall into the lake due to heavy rains triggered a wave of mud and water burying scores of mineworkers. Also Read - On India's Request, Myanmar Hands Over 22 Northeast Insurgents Long-wanted in Manipur And Assam; Special Plane Bringing Them Back

A lawmaker from Hpakant, Khin Maung Myint, said that the local rescue services had recovered 99 bodies, while 54 injured people were sent to three hospitals. Rescue work is still underway for people still missing at the site and the death toll is expected to increase. Also Read - Rohingya Crisis: Three Boats Carrying Refugees Stranded at Sea For More Than Two Months, Satellite Fails to Track

Landslide accidents at such mining sites are not rare, as many freelance miners who scavenge for jade stones settle near the mounds of earth. These mine lands become particularly unstable during monsoons, causing multiple casualties.

Notably, Hpakant jade mine, about 950 kilometres (600 miles) north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, is the centre of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. According to reports, the official jade sales in Myanmar for the year 2016-17 was recorded at 671 million euros or $750.04 million. However, it is believed that the actual figures of salle are much larger.

With inputs from agencies