Warsaw: Amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for the third day, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker on Saturday said over 100,000 people from Ukraine have crossed the border into Poland since Russia's invasion this week. "From the onset of warfare in Ukraine through today, along the entire border with Ukraine, 100,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland," Szefernaker was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Pawel Szefernaker also added that 9,000 have entered Poland since 7 AM on Saturday. "Since 7 AM, the Ukrainian side has closed part of the lanes for cars and allowed pedestrian traffic," Szefernaker told Reuters.

Giving details, he said that over 90 per cent of the refugees have concrete places to go in Poland, such as the homes of friends or family, but that the remainder are seeking help at nine reception centres set up along the border.

Notably, these centres are offering meals and medical care and also a place to rest as well as for any necessary information.

In the meantime, the head of the Polish border guard, Tomasz Praga, told AFP that nearly 50,000 people had crossed into Poland from Ukraine on Friday.

Significantly, Poland was already home to an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians before Russia’s invasion and now has seen the bulk of those fleeing Ukraine cross into its territory.

“Latest update is that almost 116,000 have fled to neighbouring countries since 24 Feb — mainly Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania,” the UN refugee agency UNHCR tweeted on Saturday.