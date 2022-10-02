East Java: At least 127 people died after riots broke out in a football match of Indonesia top league BRI Liga 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java on Saturday night. The violence turned into stampede leaving dozens injured. Two police officers and children also lost their lives, reported news agency AFP. The soccer match took place inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, a landlocked city in the Indonesian province of East Java.Also Read - Man Finds Rafflesia, The Largest Flower in The World, While Walking Through Forest in Indonesia | Watch

According to report by AFP, the deaths occurred when angry fans invaded a football pitch after a match in East Java late Saturday, police said. Two of the dead were police. “Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital,” East Java police chief Nico Afinta said Sunday. Also Read - Hunting Low-Budget Travel Destinations? Here Are 08 Countries You Can Visit In Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The defeat of Arema Football club by their arch-rivals Persebaya on their home ground prompted a large number of their supporters to storm the pitch following which mass riots broke out, killing more than 100 football fans and two police officers on the scene, the Daily Star reported. Also Read - USA Reports First Monkeypox Death From Texas

Numerous footage that circulated on social media showed fans climbing over fences as they tried to escape from the smoke clouds after tear gas was released at the incident site in order to disperse the masses.

Notably, after the chaos ended on the soccer ground, the stampede continued on the streets, the Daily Star reported.