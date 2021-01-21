New Delhi: In a major blow to the efficacity of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, over 12, 400 who have been administered the vaccine have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease in Israel. As per reports, there 69 people who had even taken their second jab of the vaccine had also tested positive for the virus. Also Read - 3 Out of 4 Deaths Among Health Workers 'Unrelated' to Vaccine Jab, Clarifies Centre

According to Israel's health ministry, total 1,89,000 people were tested after they received Pfizer's vaccine and 6.6 per cent of the people still tested positive for COVID-19. Israel's vaccination drive began on December 19 wherein the elderly and people with comorbidities were prioritized for the vaccine shots. Health officials said that over a quarter of its citizens have already received the Pfizer Inc. vaccine so far, out of which, nearly 3.5 per cent have already got their second dose.

Earlier, Israel's coronavirus czar Nachman Ash who is the national coordinator on the pandemic had said that Pfizer's vaccine was "less effective than we had thought".

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that ever since the rollout of vaccinations began one month ago, the Jewish state had inoculated more than 2.2 million of its nine million inhabitants.

The vaccination drive happens at a time when the country is in its third lockdown with infection rates still high. Since the pandemic began, more than half a million cases have been reported and 4,005 people have died in Israel. The rise in infections, despite the lockdown and vaccinations, has been attributed to virus mutations and disregard by some people of restrictions on assembly.