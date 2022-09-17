Kathmandu: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people died and 10 others went missing after massive landslides hit various parts of Achham District in Nepal on Saturday. “At least 13 dead, 10 missing and 10 rescued from various parts of Achham District in far West Nepal, due to landslides,” Deputy Chief District Officer Dipesh Rijal told ANI.Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Parked Bus In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

At least 10 people have been rescued till now. Soon after the incident, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand asked authorities to deploy helicopters for search and rescue operations.

The landslides were triggered by incessant rainfall in Nepal over the past week.

Last week, at least two people were killed and 11 were missing in the flood and landslide in the Bangabagad area of Darchula district of Nepal.

The incessant rainfall resulted in flooding of the Lasku and Mahakali Rivers, which swept away houses and two bridges.

Nepal has been recording many casualties attributed to flooding and landslide disasters during the monsoon season annually.