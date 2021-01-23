New Delhi: Over 150 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, DC for the inauguration of President Joe Biden have tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, Biden was sworn in as US president on January 21, two weeks after rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump besieged the Capitol. Also Read - Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai Applaud Joe Biden's Immigration Reforms

Reports claimed that troops who have tested positive for the deadly virus were part of an approximately 26,000-strong National Guard force sent from all 50 US states to Washington, DC to provide security for the inauguration event, following the deadly attack that killed five on January 6.

As per the reports of the Wall Street Journal 15,000 of the National Guard troops have been directed to leave, while 3,600 more are awaiting orders. Some 7,000 have been asked to stay until the end of January to help ensure security in the capital, the report added.

Speaking to media persons, a US official said that the number of troops who tested positive for the deadly virus could increase.

The US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 24,432,807 and 406,001, respectively. A total of 206,357 US Military officials have tested positive so far. Of the total cases, 76,966 are active, 225 personnel lost their lives and 129,166 people have been recuperated.