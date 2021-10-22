Moscow: Over 16 people killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Russia on Friday. Speaking to news agency AP, the Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion hit the Elastik factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 kilometers (about 167 miles) southeast of Moscow.Also Read - Russia Announces Week-Long Paid Holiday From October 30 To Curb Covid Infections

As per the earlier estimate, over seven people were killed and left nine missing, but hours later the officials announced that all those missing were dead. However, one person was hospitalized with critical injuries. Also Read - Amid Rising Covid Deaths, Russia's Capital Moscow Orders First Coronavirus Curbs in Capital Since Summer

Giving further details, the Emergency Situations Ministry said 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in dealing with the fire. The Ministry also added that the blast was caused by an unspecified failure during the production process. Also Read - Breaking: Fire Breaks Out in Emergency Ward of LNJP Hospital in Delhi