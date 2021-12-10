Lagos: Over 16 worshippers were killed as armed gunmen attacked a rural village in northern Nigeria at a mosque, news agency AP reported on Friday. Giving details, local authorities said the assault on Ba’are village in the Mashegu area of Niger state lasted for hours on Thursday.Also Read - Nigeria Slams UK's 'Discriminatory' Travel Ban Over Omicron | Details Here

He added that dozens of the assailants arrived on motorcycles and rampaged through the village, killing people praying at the mosque and looting them.

He said that the armed men were dangerous and killed 16 and kidnapped many of the local people. "We don't even know the number they kidnapped because they are uncountable," he told AP.

On the other hand, the Nigerian police confirmed the incident and said only 9 residents were killed. It must be noted that the police have in the past been accused of downplaying the casualty figures in such attacks.

The attack on the mosque is the latest in the northwestern and northcentral Nigeria where armed groups have been targeting remote communities, killing and abducting them for ransoms.

Prior to this, 23 travelers were killed in different part of the West African country’s troubled northern region. The attackers mostly consist of young men from the Fulani ethnic group, who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities.