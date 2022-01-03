Beijing: At least twenty-two people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in Southwest China’s Yunnan province on Sunday, local media reported citing authorities. The earthquake jolted Lijiang city of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported. The epicentre was 115 kilometres away from Lijiang in Yunnan province, the USGS said.Also Read - Share Market LIVE News: SGX Signals A Positive Start For Indian Markets On The First Trading Day Of 2022

Even though there were no reports yet of damage to houses as per the provincial seismological administration, news agency Xinhua said a 60-strong search and rescue team had been dispatched to the epicentre. China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in its mountainous western and southwestern regions. In September last year, three people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow quake hit Sichuan province, and tens of thousands of homes were damaged. Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain Threat Looms on Day 1

A 7.9-magnitude quake in Sichuan in 2008 left more than 80,000 people dead. Among them were thousands of children, killed when poorly constructed school buildings collapsed, but the government failed to release an exact number of dead as the issue took on a political dimension. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel to Srikar Bharat; Released RCB Stars Who Could Reunite With Virat Kohli