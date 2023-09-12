Over 2,000 Dead, Several Missing as Cyclonic Storm Daniel Hits Libya; World Leaders Express Grief

Libya Flood: Videos on social media showed drowned cars, collapsed buildings, and torrents of water surging across streets. Storm Daniel swept away entire areas and ruined homes in a number of coastal towns in Libya.

Osama Hamad, the president of Libya's eastern parliament-backed administration, verified the death toll on Monday.

Tripoli: Over 2,000 people are feared dead and several went missing as cyclonic storm Daniel affected Libya, causing devastating floods across the country’s east, CNN reported. According to Libyan News Agency, Osama Hamad, the president of Libya’s eastern parliament-backed administration, verified the death toll on Monday.

“Osama Hamad said that residential neighborhoods disappeared after the torrents swept them into the sea along with thousands of their residents, and the situation is catastrophic and unprecedented in Libya,” CNN reported citing the Libyan News Agency LANA.

Check Photos, Videos of Flood in Libya

#Libya #flood

Due to floods in the city of #Derna in eastern Libya, 5-6 thousand people disappeared, an official representative of the Libyan National #Army told pic.twitter.com/lhlA605iRj — Mahmood Khan (@Mahmood88239370) September 11, 2023

Videos on social media showed drowned cars, collapsed buildings, and torrents of water surging across streets. Storm Daniel swept away entire areas and ruined homes in a number of coastal towns, with the city of Derna “cut off completely” after two old dams burst.

After devastating Greece in the country’s worst ever flood disaster, #medicane Daniel submerges East Libya under water. First estimate of 2,000 dead, many missing thought to have been washed out to sea. Apocalyptic. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/HTxgiTQbaz — George Tsakraklides (@99blackbaloons) September 11, 2023

Moreover, the hospitals in the eastern city of Bayda were evacuated after significant flooding caused by a big storm, according to videos uploaded on Facebook by the Medical Centre of Bayda, CNN reported.

This rain is the consequence of the leftovers of a very strong low-pressure system, officially called Storm Daniel by southeastern Europe’s national meteorological organisations, according to CNN.

Last week, the storm caused devastating flooding in Greece before moving into the Mediterranean and transforming into a tropical-like cyclone known as a medicane.

In the meantime, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences – over two phone calls – to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, and Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander of the Libyan Armed Forces, over the victims of the floods witness by the State of Libya.

His Highness also extended his sincere condolences and sympathies to the Libyan people and the families of the flood victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

During the phone calls, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Libya and its people during these dire circumstances, as well as providing various forms of support to enhance the country’s efforts in meeting the needs of Libyan people.

