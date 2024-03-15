Over 20,000 Ukrainian Teens Forcibly Taken To Russia As Russian War Machine Trying To Turn Them Into Soldiers

Kyiv: The long-going war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate every day. Now, a report has emerged which states that Russian forces actively recruiting Ukrainian teenagers into its army. As per Ukrainian authorities, it is estimated that approx. 20,000 teenagers have been forcibly transported to Russia since February 2022, CNN reported. Over 2,100 Ukrainian teenagers remain unaccounted for, however, the actual number could be significantly higher. Bohdan Yermokhin’s tragic story put a light on this disturbing trend. He was deported from Mariupol by Russian forces in 2022 and found himself in a foreign environment. Yermokhin was transported to Moscow on a government plane and was placed in a foster home. He was then enrolled in a patriotic camp. There attempts were made to indoctrinate him with nationalistic fervour through propaganda, according to CNN.

Despite his Ukrainian identity, Yermokhin was issued a Russian passport and compelled to attend a Russian school. As the fall of 2023 approached, just before his 18th birthday, he received a summons from a Russian military recruitment office. For Yermokhin, this was the final affront–an attempt by Russia to coerce him into fighting against his own people.

“Ukraine was losing, children were used for organ donations there, and I would be sent to war right away,” he recounted. Defiantly, he declared his intent to fight for his homeland, not for the aggressors.

Yermokhin’s case is not isolated. He was among the “Mariupol 31,” a group of children forcibly relocated to Russia.

Last March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their alleged involvement in the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. Despite acknowledgments by Russian authorities, children were transferred without proper oversight, often lacking guardians or parental consent, as reported by CNN.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, condemned Russia’s actions as part of a broader campaign to erase Ukrainian identity and replenish its military ranks. “We now have examples of forcible mobilisation of Ukrainian people,” he stated. Ukrainian teenagers deported to Russia or residing in occupied areas are systematically targeted for military service upon reaching adulthood.

International legal bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and Human Rights Watch, have decried Russia’s actions as violations of the Geneva Conventions and war crimes. Lubinets corroborated these concerns, detailing Russian efforts to compel Ukrainians in occupied territories to serve in the military.

The process begins with the establishment of regional offices for various Russian government departments, followed by educational initiatives aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity.

“The next step is forcing everyone to take Russian passports,” Lubinets explains, adding, “If you don’t, you can’t access any services, including medical care. The final step is mobilisation, with all men in occupied territories enlisted in the Russian military’s recruitment database.”

Yermokhin’s experience reflects the inconsistencies in Russia’s approach. Despite being told he was Russian-born and denying the existence of Ukraine, his Russian passport listed his birthplace as “Ukraine, the city of Mariupol.” Lvova-Belova confirmed Yermokhin’s receipt of a Russian passport and military summons, asserting that such summons are routine for all Russian citizens.

She suggested that Yermokhin, still a student, could defer military service until completing his education, CNN reported.

