Islamabad: Around 22 people were killed and eight others injured after a bus carrying them fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, police said. As per latest updates, the accident occurred in the Sudhnoti district of the region when a passenger bus was going to Rawalpindi in Punjab province from the Baloch area of the district.Also Read - One Killed, Several Injured as Bus Falls From Flyover in UP's Ghaziabad

Giving further details, police said the bus apparently developed some technical fault and fell more than 500 meters down the road, killing 22 people, including women and children. Also Read - Over 32 Dead, Several Others Injured as Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Nepal's Mugu District

According to Dawn newspaper, a roadside vendor nearby saw the accident and informed a prayer leader of the local village mosque over telephone about it. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Lookalike Spotted Enjoying Sharbat in Pakistan, Viral Pic Sparks Hilarious Memes

And then, the prayer leader made the announcements on the loudspeaker of the mosque, asking the villagers to rush to the accident site to aid in the rescue.

It must be noted that PoK is a mountainous region with treacherous roads and the carelessness of drivers and faulty vehicles combined with the road situation cause frequent accidents.

Last month, over 4 students and several passengers were killed and 32 others injured in two road accidents in PoK’s Poonch and Neelum districts.

(With inputs from PTI)