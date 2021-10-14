New Delhi: Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, official sources told news agency PTI on Thursday. As per updates, the countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia.Also Read - Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine 70 Per Cent Effective Against Delta Variant of COVID-19: Report

On the other hand, countries like South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, and some nations in Europe, including the UK, are among the nations whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said that Covaxin has been cleared from the 11 nations that comprise Iran, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Guyana, Venezuela, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Philippines, and Paraguay. The sources further added that Covaxin has been recognized for travel purposes in countries like Germany, Estonia, Greece, Belarus, Hungary Serbia, and Lebanon.