Kathmandu: In an unfortunate incident, over 32 people were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after a passenger bus enroute to Gamgadhi in Nepal’s Mugu district skidded off the road and fell 300 metres down into a river.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record; In Contention With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Among the Active Scorers

As per a report by PTI, the passenger bus was heading towards Gamgadhi from Nepalgunj and fell into the Pina Jhyari river in the Chhayanath Rara Municipality, My Republica website reported. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Fires India to 1-0 Win Over Nepal

“The latest death toll from the accident stands at 32. The picture on the number of injured is also getting clear as it is increasing,” the report said. Also Read - India vs Nepal Live Streaming SAFF Championship 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch IND vs NEP Live Stream Football Match Online on Discovery+, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Eurosport

Many passengers on the bus were returning home from various parts of the country to celebrate the Vijayadashami festival.

A Nepal Army chopper was dispatched from Surkhet for carrying out rescue work at the accident site.

Santosh Shah, the In-Charge of Nepalgunj Airport Security Guard, said 10 persons who received deep injuries on their head were taken to Kohalpur Medical College and five others were sent to a Nursing Home in Nepalgunj for treatment. Mugu is famous for the beautiful Rara lake, which lies 650 km North-West of Kathmandu.

(With inputs from PTI)