New Delhi: At least 35 people suffered injuries after an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia was suddenly diverted to Honolulu where it landed due to severe turbulence.

Air Canada flight 33 which was travelling via Vancouver was two hours away from Hawaii when it “encountered un-forecasted and sudden turbulence approximately” and “subsequently diverted to Honolulu”, an Air Canada official confirmed.

The airline spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said that nearly 35 people appeared to have sustained minor injuries. The aircraft was carrying 270 passengers and 15 crew members.

The plane made an emergency landing at Daniel K, Inouye International Airport in Hawaii around 6:45 AM Hawaii time, the officials said. Medical personnel were on standby at the Honolulu airport to examine the injured passengers.

More details are awaited.