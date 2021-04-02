Taipei: At least 36 passengers died and 72 others were injured after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday. The incident happened after the train apparently hit a moving truck. According to updates from news agency Reuters, the train which was travelling to Taitung came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel. Also Read - 32 Killed, 66 Injured As Two Passenger Trains Collide in Egypt's Sohag

Taiwan's transport ministry has put the death toll in the island's worst rail disaster in more than three decades at 36. As pr latest updates, more than 72 people were injured with around 60 have already been sent to hospital. The country's fire department said that the train was carrying around 350 people, and the rescue operation is still underway when this report was filed.

The fire department has further updated that the 80 to 100 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are difficult to gain access to.

A similar incident happened in 2018, when 18 people died and 175 were injured after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan.