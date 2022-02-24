New Delhi: Adviser to Ukraine President Office has informed that more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and several dozen by Russian shelling, news agency Reuters reported. Notably, Ukraine is under siege after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was invading in what he termed a “special military operation”, sending in tanks from the northern border with Belarus in a combined Russian-Belarussian offensive, and launching attacks from the east and south, including on the capital Kyiv, a Daily Mail report said.Also Read - Current Events Not To Infringe On Interests Of Ukraine, Says Putin Amid Russian Invasion

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed – AFP News Agency quotes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/0FKVprKpI9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Putin has also issued a warning to other countries saying that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action will lead to "consequences they have never seen".

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian government spokesperson had confirmed that Russia had invaded over the Belarus border as well, only 120 miles from Kyiv.

“The state border of Ukraine was attacked by troops from Russia and Belarus. At about 5 AM, the state border of Ukraine, in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus”, he said.