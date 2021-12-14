Port-au-Prince: Over 50 people were killed and several critically injured when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to the local deputy mayor. Speaking to news agency AFP, Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said that he saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive. Giving details, Almonor further said that about 20 houses in the area were set ablaze by the explosion.Also Read - Texas Border Crossing Where Migrants Made Camp to Reopen

"We can't yet give details on the number of people inside the houses," he said. Haiti is in the midst of a severe fuel shortage as gangs have seized gas lines.