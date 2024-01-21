Top Recommended Stories

Strong Earthquakes Strike Southwest Indian Ridge, Western Brazil

Strong Earthquakes Strike Southwest Indian Ridge, Western Brazil

Published: January 21, 2024 6:10 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

biden
Strong Earthquakes Strike Southwest Indian Ridge, Western Brazil

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest Indian Ridge today at 3.39 am: National Centre for Seismology

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.