New Delhi: Over 6,000 tourists travelling in Italian cruise ship were trapped inside in lockdown after a Chinese couple on board fell ill, developing fears over the deadly Coronavirus.

Three doctors and a nurse were called onto the Costa Crociere cruise ship at the port of Civitavecchia near Rome to tend to the couple after the woman was running a fever, local health authorities told media reporters. They were shortly shifted to an isolated ward and an emergency was declared locking down the tourists on board.

The couple had flown to Milan from Hong Kong in China on Saturday before finally boarding the cruise ship. Although the husband did not show any symptoms, samples have been collected from both of them and sent to forensic for testing the virus.

Meanwhile, the Italian government has been preparing to fly as many as 60 Italians home from Wuhan city in China after it was

The spread of coronavirus has been far more ferocious compared to SARS of 2003 and several countries have reported confirmed cases of infection. Ever since the outbreak, 172 people have died of the infection and over 7,000 infected with the deadly virus. The Chinese city of Wuhan has been the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. India saw its first confirmed case of infection in Kerala on Thursday triggering panic.