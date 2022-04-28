Kabul: At least nine people were killed and 13 others were injured on Thursday in two blasts in Afghanistan, local media reported citing security officers. According to Tolo News, both of the blasts targeted public transportation as the explosions were reported in the Mazar-e-Sharif area of the Balkh province.Also Read - 4 Killed, Several Others Injured In Blast At Karachi University In Pakistan | Details Here

As per a report by news agency ANI, provincial health officials confirmed hospitals had received the bodies of the deceased and were treating the injured. Also Read - Four Children Injured in Malda as They Play With Crude Bombs Mistaking Them For Balls

However, no group has claimed the responsibility for the blasts. Also Read - Over 100 Killed in Explosion at Illegal Oil Refinery in Nigeria

Last week, dozens of worshippers were killed and injured in a blast that took place in a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif. Around 400 people were attending the prayers in the Si-Dukan Mosque when it was hit by a blast. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed the responsibility for April 21 blast.