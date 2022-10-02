Tehran: According to the media reports citing the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO, at least 92 people have been killed across Iran amid protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. “The international community has a duty to investigate this crime and prevent further crimes from being committed by the Islamic Republic,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam as quoted by The National News and reported by an Abu-Dhabi-based daily. Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Amini on September 16 and are still going on in their third week. There have been widespread rallies and strikes throughout Iran’s Kurdish region on Saturday, reported The National News.Also Read - Iran Hijab Row: Woman Arrested For Eating Food Without Hijab, Sent To ‘Notorious’ Evin Prison; Say Reports

Mahsa Amini from Iranian Kurdistan was allegedly killed by the "morality police" sparking massive protests in Iran that have become the biggest show of opposition to Iran's clerical authorities since 2019, with dozens killed in the unrest. As per the last reports, about 83 people were confirmed dead in the protests.

Demonstrations have been witnessed outside Iran too as many in London, Rome, Madrid, and other western cities in solidarity with Iranian protesters, holding pictures of Amini, who died three days after she was arrested by the morality police for "unsuitable attire," reported the media portal.

Iranian protesters and police had a violent confrontation in southeastern Iran as worshippers from Iran’s Sunni minority left Friday prayers at the Makki Grand Mosque in Zahedan, capital of Sistan and Balochistan province, reported Voice of America (VOA).

Footage shows men apparently bleeding from wounds being carried by others and placed on the ground as onlookers try to render first aid. One video filmed from inside the mosque shows worshippers walking to the exits and then running as apparent gunfire is heard outside.

Dubai-based Iranian dissident Habibollah Sarbazi, who serves as secretary-general of the Balochistan National Solidarity Party, told VOA Persian that some worshippers joined an anti-government protest at a nearby police station and threw stones. Police responded by opening fire.

