Freetown, Sierra Leone: Over 92 killed and dozen others were injured on Saturday as an oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone capital after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.Also Read - Member states should seek new ways to engage on UNSC reform process: India

As per a report by AP, the explosion took place late on Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown. Also Read - Former S Leone defense minister arrested for alleged graft

The Connaught Hospital mortuary in Freetown reported 92 bodies had been brought in by Saturday morning. The hospital said that about 30 severely burned victims were not expected to survive. Also Read - Merck Foundation marks International Day for the elimination of violence against women

Video shared on social media showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky following the explosion, as some survivors with severe burns cried out in pain. Charred bodies of the victims lying on the spot awaiting transport to mortuaries.

Tanker explosion kills hundreds at a gas station on Friday night in Wellington a surbub in #Freetown according to Disaster Management Agency rescue efforts underway @AFP pic.twitter.com/YjDpafGGe1 — Mohamed Saidu Bah (@MohamedSaiduBah) November 6, 2021

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks, deplored the “horrendous loss of life.” “My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he said in a tweet.

Soon after getting the information, Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals and said Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency and others would “work tirelessly” in the wake of the emergency.

“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy, and it is indeed a difficult time for our country,” he said on his Facebook page.