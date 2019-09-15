New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has reduced its oil output by over half following the drone attacks on Saturday which caused fires at two oil facilities of Saudi petroleum company Aramco, stated a report.

The devastating strikes which were carried out by a fleet of 10 drones have also raked up the already prevalent tensions between Iran and the Persian Gulf. While no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, media reports state that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.

An investigation in the incident is underway. The Saudi Embassy tweeted on Saturday, “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Investigations Ongoing in the Terrorist Attack Against Two Saudi Aramco Facilities to Identify Parties Involved in the Attack.”

According to Xinhua news agency, the drones attacked the two oil sites in Abqaiq and Khurais areas of Saudi Arabia. Last month, a similar attack was carried out by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, which sparked fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility.