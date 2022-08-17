New Delhi: Supersonic commercial jet travel is making a comeback with the new ‘world’s fastest airliner’ – Overture. After nearly 20 years since the world witnessed commercial supersonic flight by Concorde, a new airline named ‘Overture’ will once again introduce the fastest air travel. Overture – the supersonic jet – promises to fly from London to New York in about three and a one-half hours.Also Read - Travel From Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 150 Minutes: Semi-High-Speed Train to Connect 2 Cities Soon
Overture – touted as an environment friendly airliner – has been developed by Denver-based Boom Supersonic. The supersonic jet, which will fly from New York to London and vice versa in 3.5 hours, is set to make its debut in 2029 and the tickets are likely to be costly. As per the Boom’s statement, there is also a possibility in the near future that the supersonic jet may fly from Miami to London in just five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours.
Supersonic Jet to fly London to New York in just 3.5 hours – 10 points
- Boom CEO Blake Scholl insists his company’s plane will be different when it debuts in 2029, with tickets costing about $4,000 to $5,000 to fly from New York to London in about three and one-half hours, news agency The Associated Press reported.
- The plane will fly entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, often made from plant material, which is currently in short supply and very expensive.
- Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.
- Optimized for speed, safety and sustainability, Overture is also being designed to
fly more than 600 routes around the world in as little as half the time.
- Flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the many possibilities.
- Boom, which plans to build the Overture in North Carolina, says the program will cost between $6 billion and $8 billion. The plane carries a list price of $200 million, although other manufacturers routinely give airlines deep discounts.
- Last month, Boom announced changes to the plane’s design to make it simpler and less expensive to build and maintain. The most striking change was going from three engines, including a different type on the tail, to four identical engines under the delta-shaped wings.
- “With no afterburners and buzz-free engines, Overture’s takeoffs will blend in with existing long-haul fleets, resulting in a quieter experience for both passengers and airport communities,” Boom said.
- American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.
- American Airlines, which also took options for 40 more Boom Overture planes, becomes the second US customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 jets.