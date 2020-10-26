New Delhi: Providing new hope in times of gloom and despair brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the firm developing Covid-19 vaccine with Oxford University, AstraZeneca Plc, has said it prompts an immune response in both young adults and elderly. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Volunteer For AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine Trial Dies in Brazil, Testing to Continue

The UK drug maker also said that adverse reactions of the vaccine candidate were lower among the elderly. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Oxford Vaccine May Get Nod by December This Year, Roll-out in 6 Months

Britain’s Financial Times newspaper reported that the Oxford vaccine triggers protective antibodies and t-cells in older age groups. T-cell community is considered essential to protection against infection from the virus and could provide longer term immunity than antibodies. Also Read - India COVID Vaccine Update: Serum Institute Gets DCGI Nod to Resume Clinical Trials Of Oxford Vaccine Candidate

Blood tests carried out on a set of older participants reflect a data released in July, which showed the Covid vaccine did generate “robust immune responses” in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

AstraZeneca Plc said it was encouraging to see immune response in both younger and older adults.

“It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the Covid-19 disease severity is higher,” an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

“The results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of AZD1222,” the spokesman said, referring to the technical name of the vaccine.

As the world tries to plot a path out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to secure regulatory approval, along with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech’s 22UAy.F candidate.

It if works, a vaccine would help the world return to some type of normalcy.