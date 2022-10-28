New Delhi: One died while four others including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari were injured in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Italy’s Assago. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, authorities said.Also Read - Iran Terrorist Attack: 15 Dead as Gunmen Open Fire At Worshippers at Pilgrimage Site in Shiraz

1 Dead in Italy supermarket stabbing

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the news agency ANSA, which said three other victims were in serious condition. Another person was treated for shock but not hospitalized, police said.

“A mentally unstable man decided to stab people. One person has died and four are now seriously injured,” a police spokesman said, adding that the suspected attacker has been arrested.

The suspect is said to be a 46-year-old suffering from psychological problems and had no previous convictions, according to Italian media.

The motive for the attacks was unknown, but police said the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable. There were no elements to suggest terrorism. Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, was among the wounded.

Arsenal issues statement after Pablo Mari injured in attack

Following the attack, Arsenal issued a statement and said Pablo Mari was “not seriously hurt” but was at the hospital. “Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today’s dreadful incident in Italy. We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt,” Arsenal said.

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today’s dreadful incident in Italy. We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

Pablo Mari is on loan from UK club Arsenal and is currently playing for the Italian club AC Monza.