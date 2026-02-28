Home

Pak-Afghanistan war: Donald Trump praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, General Asim Munir, says I would intervene, but…

Reacting on escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Donald Trump said he “gets along very well” with Pakistan, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir

New York: Amid the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) praised the leadership of Pak. On being asked whether US would intervene in the ongoing conflict, Trump said he would think about it but highlighted his strong relations with Islamabad.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President stated that he would intervene but has good relationship with Pakistan.

“I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great general. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” Trump said.

US Signals Support For Pakistan, Issues Security Advisory

The US State Department has also backed Islamabad in its right to defend itself. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on Friday (local time) expressed condolences to Pak for the lives lost in the recent Afghan strikes, stating that Washington is closely monitoring the situation. The US Embassy in Pakistan has also issued an advisory for its citizens to exercise caution due to heightened tensions with Kabul and possible terrorist attacks on military and commercial sites.

In a post on X, Allison Hooker wrote, “Spoke today with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.”

Cross-Border Strikes Escalate As Pakistan Declares ‘Open War’, Taliban Signals Willingness For Talks

It is worth noting that the US President’s statement comes amid a cross-border conflict between Pak and Afghanistan intensifies. Pakistan has already announced “open war” after conducting deadly airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. It was the first time that the Pakistan Air Force had directly targeted Afghan cities. Both countries are facing civilian and military casualties.

On the other hand, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers stated that they are ready for talks. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always tried to resolve issues through dialogue,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

