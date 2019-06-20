Islamabad: When Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted some inspirational lines, little did he know his words would inspire the Twitterati to troll him instead. And all because he posted a quote by Rabindranath Tagore but attributed it to Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran.

Khan said on his official Twitter handle, “I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy.”

Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran’s words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019

The original quote by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is thus, “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

Soon Twitter erupted with comments ranging from questions on the Pakistan PM’s knowledge to the suggestion that he needed a good social media team.

“Is he really prime minister or what, don’t even check whose quote it is before tweeting philosophy related to quote,” Twitter account Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

A Twitter user reportedly said, “Khan saheb, this is Tagore’s quote. You seriously need an educated and informed social media team.”

Khan has been ridiculed earlier as well during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit held in Bishkek when he immediately sat down after entering the hall at the opening ceremony even as everyone else continued to stand to welcome the other head states.

At the Organisation of Islamic summit, Khan was talking to the Saudi King through an interpreter and he walked off before the message could even be translated. The apparent show of disrespect saw Khan severely criticised by his countrymen and citizens of Saudi Arabia.