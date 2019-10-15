New Delhi: One policeman was killed and at least 10 others were injured on Tuesday after a targetted police vehicle exploded in Balochistan’s Quetta district in Pakistan. The injured, including five more policemen, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to initial reports, a loud explosion was heard on Double Road in front of a car showroom in the provincial capital. The attack is suspected to have been carried out with the help of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a motorcycle situated near the police van.

A spokesperson of the Balochistan government told local news agencies that an emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in Quetta. No terror group has claimed responsibility yet, and an investigation is underway.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.