New Delhi: At least 16 people died and more than 13 others have suffered injuries early Thursday morning as a massive fire engulfed Karachi-Rawalpindi bound Tezgam Express in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan.

According to reports from Pakistani media, the incident took place in the wee hours when three coaches of the train caught fire after a gas cylinder being carried by a passenger exploded.

Pakistan: Death toll rises to 16, in incident where fire broke out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan today. pic.twitter.com/wDmxPfN6gh — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

As per the details received, the passengers were cooking a meal for breakfast when the cylinder suddenly exploded. As a result, two adjoining coaches were engulfed in the raging fire.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and the toll is expected to rise. Fire fighting and rescue operations are underway.