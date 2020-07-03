Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 19 Sikh pilgrims died while many others were critically injured in a passenger bus-train collision in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district, near Lahore, today. As per details, the Shah Hussain Express train smashed into the bus carrying at least 25 Sikh pilgrims from Nankana Sahib to Lahore, after it came on the rail tracks and got stuck. Also Read - Amid Ladakh Standoff, India Raises 'Strong Concerns' Against Pak Forces Trying to Infiltrate Border

A Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that the collision occurred at a railway crossing located between Farooqabad and Bahali Wala. It was reported that the Sikh devotees were travelling from Gurdwara Sacha Sauda from Peshawar, while the train was enroute to Lahore from Karachi.

Hospital authorities confirmed that there were at least 60 injured being treated, adding that most of them were in critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief at the incident and ordered the best possible medical facilities to the victims.

Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.

As per eyewitnesses, the railway crossing did not have any barriers to stop the traffic and keep the train track clear.

“The bus was stuck on the train track and was hit hard by the train. The train dragged the vehicle to a good distance. Then the vehicle exploded,” said an eyewitness.

(With agency inputs)