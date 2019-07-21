Islamabad: At least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a suicide blast on Sunday morning inside the Trauma Centre of District Headquarter Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, reported Pakistan media.

The suicide bomber allegedly attacked the patients and staffs while they were entered the hospital, stated police officials. Soon after the blast, rescue teams reached the spot and took the bodies and injured victims to the emergency ward of the hospital.

Earlier in the morning, a firing incident on a security check post in Kotla Saidan area of Dera Ismail Khan claimed the lives of two police constables.