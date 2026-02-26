Home

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalate as both sides exchange fire along the border, airstrikes carried out

The Pakistani military carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan and claimed that it bombed hideouts of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

New Delhi: Fresh clashes have once again erupted along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to reports, both sides exchanged fire, and the exchange continued until late evening. The fighting took place in the Dand Patan district of Afghanistan’s Paktia province between Taliban forces and Pakistani border troops. To recall, a similar exchange of gunfire had occurred between the two countries’ forces on Tuesday. Tensions have been rising since Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Sunday.

Clashes began on Wednesday afternoon in the Maqbal area of Dand Patan, a district located along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. Pakistani media outlet Khorasan Diary has also claimed that heavy gunfire took place in the area between Taliban fighters and Pakistani soldiers.

Here are some of the key details:

Afghan forces attacked Pakistani army posts along the border (the Durand Line).

In response, Afghanistan stated that its forces retaliated after Pakistani troops opened fire first, which led to the clash.

Tuesday’s confrontation occurred in the border area of Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

After a brief exchange of gunfire in Nangarhar, the fighting between Afghan and Pakistani forces came to a halt.

Nangarhar’s Information Director, Zabihullah Noorani, confirmed that the fighting had stopped.

Tensions escalated again along the border on Wednesday.

Tensions have escalated since Sunday

Since Sunday, tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been rising. The Pakistani military carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan and claimed that it bombed hideouts of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghanistan, on the other hand, alleged that Pakistan targeted residential areas and attacked civilians.

In October last year, the Pakistani army had also conducted airstrikes inside Afghanistan, claiming to target the TTP. Following those strikes, Afghanistan responded with retaliatory action along the border, leading to war-like conditions. Subsequently, Arab countries intervened to mediate, and a ceasefire was reached.

