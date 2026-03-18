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Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict likely to escalate as Taliban vows to give a strong response after hospital attack; Shehbaz Sharif now plans to...

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict likely to escalate as Taliban vows to give ‘a strong response’ after hospital attack; Shehbaz Sharif now plans to…

Mujahid further informed that the death toll has crossed 400, and around 250 injured people have been admitted to hospitals across Kabul.

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Kabul: In a major development, Afghanistan has decided to retaliate after Pakistan’s attack on the Omar Drug Rehabilitation Hospital in Kabul. Talking to The Times of India on Tuesday from Kabul, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the attack will definitely be answered and there will be retaliation afterward. Mujahid further informed that the death toll has crossed 400, and around 250 injured people have been admitted to hospitals across Kabul. Most of them were patients undergoing treatment for drug addiction. The attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to TOI over the phone, Mujahid said that the Taliban government is focused on rescue operations currently and identifying the victims but made it clear that retaliation will follow. He said, “Right now we are busy with rescue operations, identifying the dead, and searching for the injured. This is a matter of deep sorrow for us. But this crime and inhumane brutality will definitely be answered.”

Rejected Pakistan’s claim

Meanwhile, Pakistan has denied targeting Afghan civilians and said its strikes were aimed at “terrorist hideouts” in Kabul. Rejecting Pakistan’s denial, Mujahid accused Islamabad of trying to shape the narrative to suit itself.

He said, “As a result of Pakistan’s aggression last night, a hospital in Kabul—specifically a rehabilitation center for people recovering from drug addiction—was attacked. The entire building was set on fire. The hospital and everything inside it was reduced to ashes.”

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Called the attack inhumane

Mujahid further added that there was no military presence at the site. He said, “This is an inhumane act. We strongly condemn it. There was no military presence at this location.” He added that it was a civilian medical facility where people in need were being treated.

He explained that the center housed adult male patients who had been undergoing long-term rehabilitation. Mujahid further said that they were innocent civilians “who had been saved from the grip of death at this de-addiction center.”

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