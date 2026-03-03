Home

Afghanistan shows Shehbaz Sharif his place, launches fierce overnight attacks on Pakistan, captures 8 Pakistani posts

The Taliban’s Defense Ministry has said that on the early morning of Monday, it had carried out attacks on several key military bases inside Pakistan.

New Delhi: In a significant development, clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan have once again erupted. According to the reports, Afghanistan‘s Taliban forces crossed the border into Pakistan and captured several military posts. The Taliban’s Defense Ministry has said that the Afghan forces crossed the Durand Line late Monday night into Tuesday and launched attacks in the Kandahar and Zabul provinces. Talking to the media, Deputy Spokesperson Sediqullah Nusrat stated that Afghan forces have so far taken control of eight Pakistani military posts.

Afghanistan-Pakistan War: Here are some of the key details

Five posts were captured in Kandahar, two in Khost, and one in Zabul.

Reports indicate that clashes are still ongoing.

In Spin Boldak, Kandahar province, Afghan soldiers crossed the border and seized three Pakistani military posts.

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed, while one was captured alive.

Afghan military sources also claimed that Taliban-led forces shot down another Pakistani drone.

The drone was brought down in the Shamulzai district of Zabul province while it was reportedly moving toward a target.

According to the reports, another drone was shot down in Kandahar on Monday.

In total, Afghan forces allegedly downed four Pakistani drones on Monday.

Airstrikes on Pakistani Military Bases

The Taliban’s Defense Ministry has said that on the early morning of Monday, it had carried out attacks on several key military bases inside Pakistan. The Afghan government also said that the action was taken in response to Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and other parts of the country. As per the ministry, the Afghan Air Force targeted military bases in Rawalpindi, Quetta in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other locations. Significant damage was reportedly inflicted on Pakistani military installations.

On Monday morning, Afghan defense forces targeted and destroyed a Pakistani armored tank near the Angoor Ada base in Paktika. The clashes were not limited to airstrikes. Afghan defense forces also launched retaliatory attacks against Pakistani troops in the Angoor Ada area.

Since the Taliban’s counteroffensive began, more than 100 Pakistani soldiers have reportedly been killed, while Afghan forces have captured over 30 checkpoints.

