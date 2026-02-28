Pakistan-Afghanistan WAR: Donald Trump’s administration backs Pak’s ‘right to defend itself’ against Taliban attacks

Home

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker said that Washington is monitoring the situation closely and express support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks."

Washington DC: Amid the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the United States has backed Islamabad in its right to defend itself. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on Friday (local time) expressed condolences to Pak for the lives lost in the recent Afghan strikes, stating that Washington is closely monitoring the situation. The US Embassy in Pakistan has also issued an advisory for its citizens to exercise caution due to heightened tensions with Kabul and possible terrorist attacks on military and commercial sites.

What Did US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Say?

In a post on X, Allison Hooker wrote, “Spoke today with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.”

