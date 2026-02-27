Home

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: What is Pakistans Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, what does it mean, why did it wage war against Afghanistan?

Afghanistan-Pakistan War News: War has broken out between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-ruled Afghan government have now escalated into open warfare. Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan on Thursday night.

Both countries are attacking each other from the ground to the sky. There is a scene of carnage on both sides. Pakistan was shaken by Afghanistan’s counterattack on Thursday. Shahbaz Sharif and Asim Munir were stunned. Subsequently, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab Lil Haq to avenge the deaths of over 55 of its soldiers. Yes, Pakistan launched a major military airstrike against Afghanistan on Thursday night under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. Pakistan created a stir by carrying out airstrikes from Kabul to Kandahar. The Taliban themselves have confirmed the attack.

Yes, tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government have now escalated into open war. Shahbaz Sharif and Munir’s army have launched a major military operation in Afghanistan, dubbed “Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq.” Under this operation, airstrikes and bombings have been carried out in several Afghan cities, including Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. Several leaders, from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Defense Minister Asif Khawaja, declared it “open war” after border clashes escalated along the Durand Line, resulting in gunfire and reports of heavy casualties.

What did the Pakistan government say about the attack on Afghanistan?

According to the Pakistani government, Pakistan’s airstrikes were a retaliatory strike against the Taliban. This response follows unprovoked attacks by Afghan forces and Taliban fighters under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. Under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, Pakistan attacked Taliban military positions and infrastructure in Afghanistan on Thursday night. Afghanistan had previously carried out the attack.

Different claims on attack?

The situation along the Durand Line remains extremely tense. A bloodbath continues between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both Kabul and Islamabad are making differing claims about losses and control of the border, while civilians remain caught in the conflict. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of overreacting to the border dispute, while Pakistan maintains that it is defending its territorial integrity and responding to threats from Afghan soil.

How did the situation become like war?

Conflicts and clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan occur frequently. But this time, the situation has escalated. First, on February 22nd, Pakistan carried out an airstrike, resulting in massacres in Afghanistan. Then, on Thursday, Afghanistan retaliated. Afghan forces attacked and killed 55 Pakistani soldiers, captured several alive, and captured several posts.

The latest dispute follows months of clashes, failed ceasefires and accusations by both countries of supporting terrorist groups such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. It is one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbours in recent years.

What is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq?

Ghazab Lil Haq is a military operation by Pakistan. On February 26, Pakistan attacked Taliban positions inside Afghanistan. Pakistan has named this military operation launched by its armed forces as Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. It includes both airstrikes and ground operations against Taliban-ruled Afghan forces and their military infrastructure. The name means “anger for the truth” or “wrath for the truth.” “Ghazab lil Haq” is an Arabic phrase. In Arabic, it means “anger for the truth” or “wrath for justice.” Ghazab means anger or wrath, lil means for, and haq means truth, justice, or what is right. Pakistan has given this name to its recent military operation, portraying it as a just or legitimate action. The whole world knows that Pakistan is killing innocent people in Afghanistan.

Why did Pakistan attack Afghanistan?

Pakistan says the attack was in response to escalating hostilities and direct attacks on its forces. Pakistan says Afghan Taliban forces resorted to “unprovoked firing” in several sectors along the Durand Line, causing casualties among its security forces.

Revenge for cross-border attacks

Pakistan claims that Afghan forces (allied with the Taliban government in Kabul) launched large-scale operations, attacking Pakistani military posts. The Afghan side says they captured and damaged the posts. Pakistan denies these claims but says it had to act in response to cross-border aggression.

What happened in Afghanistan at midnight?

As part of this operation, Pakistan attacked military bases in Kabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Paktia, and other areas with fighter jets and artillery. The Pakistani military claims to have destroyed terrorist outposts, brigade and battalion headquarters, ammunition depots, tanks, artillery, and other resources. Pakistani forces also say they have captured several Taliban outposts and inflicted heavy losses on the Afghan Taliban. The Pakistani government has described Operation Ghazab Lil Haq as an official retaliatory and defensive military operation, not limited to sporadic air strikes. This has escalated tensions between the two countries to a new level.

