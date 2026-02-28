Where does India stand as Afghanistan-Pakistan cross-border clashes intensify? US, China, Saudi to...

Home

Kabul: Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region. On the other hand, Islamabad declared “open war” on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Furthermore, the Taliban forces launched a substantial retaliatory attack against Pakistani positions. This included reported coordinated strikes against some of Pakistan’s most important military capabilities in Islamabad’s Faizabad area, which is connected to Tabbasum Road and is located just six kilometers from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). A video of these attacks has already been made public by the Taliban.

Who has backed Afghanistan, and who is supporting Pakistan?

The Pakistan government announced a nationwide ban on all drone operations after tensions intensified due to border clashes. The Ministry of Interior issued a notification enforcing the prohibition on all commercial and privately operated drones across the country, as per Geo News. While the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue, several countries have expressed their call for restraint and an immediate ceasefire. The United States has openly extended its support to Pakistan.

Is the US supporting Pakistan?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker stated she spoke with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. In addition, she stated that she expressed her condolences for those killed in the recent clashes between Pakistan and the Taliban. “Spoke today with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks,” reads her tweet.

Spoke today with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks. — Allison M. Hooker (@UnderSecStateP) February 27, 2026

Amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has released an important message. He stated that amid Pakistan’s attacks, the country will defend its beloved homeland with complete unity under all circumstances and will respond to aggression with courage.

“The Pakistani aircraft once again bombed Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. The Afghans will defend their beloved homeland with complete unity in all circumstances and will respond to aggression with courage. Pakistan cannot free itself from the violence and bombings—those problems it has created itself—but must change its own policy and choose the path of good neighborliness, respect, and civilized relations with Afghanistan,” reads his tweet.

‘Pakistan trying to legitimise terrorism, spread falsehood’: India slams Islamabad at UN

What did UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres say about the Afghanistan-Pakistan war?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his great concern about the recent escalation of hostilities and has been following the evolving situation closely. His spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement that Guterres has urged both countries to strictly adhere to their obligations under international law, specifically in regard to upholding international law relating to humanitarian assistance. “The Secretary-General urges the parties to continue to seek to resolve any differences through diplomacy,” Dujarric said, as quoted by Xinhua, commending mediation efforts by several Member States in recent months.

What is China’s and Russia’s position on the Afghanistan–Pakistan Conflict?

China, Pakistan’s close ally, also voiced deep concern over the escalation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, speaking at a regular press briefing, called on both sides to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible following the clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, as reported by Xinhua.

Russia echoed similar sentiments. In a post on X, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow is concerned over the sharp escalation of armed clashes and called on both countries to abandon confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve differences through political and diplomatic means.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held telephone conversations with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts and exchanged views on the current situation. During talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, “both leaders emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on evolving developments,” the Foreign Office said. Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan “reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged,” it added. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year signed a joint defence agreement, pledging to come to the aid of each other in case of attacks by a third country.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal condemned airstrikes by Pakistan as an act of externalizing their internal failures and pointed out they occurred during the holy month of Ramadan. “India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures,” Jaiswal added.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated, “Three things are clear – one, that Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures, and three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories.”

