Islamabad: Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus, his wife and country's First lady Bushra Bibi tested positive on Saturday for the COVID-19. The development comes just two days after the Pakistani premier got the first shot of Chinese vaccine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan took to Twitter to confirm that Khan, 68, has contracted the coronavirus on a day when the country registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases since July last year.

Later, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bukhari in a tweet confirmed that the First Lady was also corona positive. Wishing our First Lady & PM @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery, he tweeted.

Imran Khan was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. Khan is reported to have received the first shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine, the only anti-COVID jab available in Pakistan.

The report of Khan contracting the coronavirus came on a day the country reported 3,876 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since July last year. On July 2 last year, 4,432 cases were reported.

Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with people aged 60 and above, Geo News reported.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, “Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker, Pakistan has so far reported 623,135 cases and 13,799 deaths. In July last year, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was treated for the coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)