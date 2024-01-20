Pakistan Agrees To De-Escalate Tension With Iran After Tit-Fir-Tat Attacks, Says ‘It Desires To Work On Mutual Trust’

Pakistan has accused Iran of violating its airspace and causing the death of two Pakistani children. The incident occurred when Iran targeted certain areas near the Pakistan-Iran border within Pakistan's territory.

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have agreed to de-escalate the situation that arose after strikes were carried out by both countries in each other’s territories. The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed this development. In a statement released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry stated that Jilani had a telephonic conversation with Amir-Abdollahian, during which he expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on the principles of mutual trust and cooperation. He also emphasized the strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran. “The Foreign Minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation,” it said.

In response, Pakistan has taken diplomatic action by recalling its ambassador from Iran and advising Iran not to send its ambassador to Islamabad.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s military has announced that it conducted successful strikes against hideouts located inside Iran. These hideouts were being used by terrorists who were responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan said that the military strikes carried out by them against the terrorist hideouts in Iran demonstrate the country’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Pakistan’s drone attack on non-Iranian villagers on the border of the two nations, calling it “unbalanced and unacceptable.”It said Iran adheres to the policy of “good neighbourliness and brotherhood” between two nations and does not allow enemies to strain the ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

The violation of Pakistan’s airspace and the resulting casualties have escalated tensions between the two neighboring countries.

