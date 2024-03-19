Pakistan Airstrikes TTP Militants In Afghanistan; White House Urges Restraint, Calls For Dialogue

Pakistan on Monday said it carried out airstrikes on Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghanistan, amidst a war of words between the two neighbours over a spate of recent terror attacks in restive Pakistani cities.

Pakistan on said it has conducted airstrikes against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) affiliated militants in neighbouring Afghanistan in wake of recent terrorist attacks in Pakistani cities which have left scores dead and hundreds injured.

Hours after the airstrikes, United States urged Pakistan to exercise restraint in its counter-terrorist offensive in Afghanistan while also urging Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban to ensure the country is not used for launching terror attacks in neighbouring nations.

US calls for dialogue

Speaking at the press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US urges Pakistan and Afghanistan should resolve their differences through dialogue.

“We are aware of the reports, obviously, that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan in response to the attack in Pakistan on Saturday at a military post. We deeply regret the loss of life and injuries sustained during the attack in Pakistan and the loss of civilian lives during the strikes in Afghanistan,” she said.

“We urge the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from Afghan soil. We urge Pakistan to exercise restraint and ensure civilians are not harmed in their counter-terrorism efforts.

“We urge both sides to address any differences through dialogue. We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who wish to harm the United States or our other partners or allies,” Jean-Pierre said.

Pakistan strikes TTP militants in Afghanistan

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan said it carried out airstrikes on TTP militants in Afghanistan, amidst a war of words between the two neighbours over a spate of recent terror attacks in restive Pakistani cities.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said that terrorists belonging to TTP’s Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group were hit after the outfit claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday at an army outpost that resulted in the killing of seven soldiers, including two officers.

At least eight civilians, including three children, were killed in the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban said while summoning the charge d’affaires of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul to lodge a strong protest.

The airstrikes by Pakistan came a day after President Asif Ali Zardari vowed retaliation following the killing of seven soldiers, including two officers, in Saturday’s terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

‘US committed to ensure Afghanistan remains terror-free’

Meanwhile, at a separate news conference, State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel spoke in a same vein as White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre.

“We deeply regret the loss of life and injustices sustained during the attack in Pakistan, and the loss of civilian lives during the strike in Afghanistan. We urge the Taliban to ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from Afghan soil, and we urge Pakistan to exercise restraint and ensure civilians are not harmed in their counterterrorism efforts. And we urge both sides to address any differences,” Patel said.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who wish to harm the United States or our partners and allies,” he said.

The State Department spokesperson said the US has been in regular communication with Pakistani leaders to discuss Afghanistan in detail, including through counter-terrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 15 to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, partnering with the Pakistani government on regional security, the US support for continued economic reforms with and through the International Monetary Fund, trade and investment, education, climate change, and other private sector-led economic growth issues, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

