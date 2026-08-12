‘Imran Khan is not dead’: Pakistan Army rejects journalist’s explosive claims on PTI founder

The Pakistani journalist later issued a lengthy clarification, saying his sources had never actually confirmed Imran Khan’s death.

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Imran Khan

The Pakistan military has rejected claims that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is dead. Journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan had initially reported his death but later walked back the claim, saying his sources had not confirmed it.

Wajahat Saeed Khan had shared a two-part series titled ‘Is Khan still with us’ and ‘What happens after Khan’ on August 11. He initially claimed that an unnamed source at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army had told him that Khan had died in custody.

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Journalist walks back death claim

In a later clarification, the journalist acknowledged that his sources had not actually confirmed Imran Khan’s death. He said three senior Pakistan Army officers had expressed concern over the former prime minister’s fate but had offered no evidence to suggest that he had died. “Let’s be very clear. They did not confirm that Imran Khan is dead,” he said.

Instead, he said, the officers described what he characterised as a “profound paralysing fear that the worst may have happened or is likely to happen.” Pakistani commentator Moeed Ahmed said, “This could be a push by the generals directed at their chief to end Imran Khan’s isolation. Wajahat has direct access to the DGC and many other high-ranking generals. He broke an exclusive story about how Hafiz directly managed Imran Riaz Khan’s abduction and how Aabpara wanted him released.”

Wajahat Saeed Khan then portrayed his earlier reporting as an attempt to force authorities to provide evidence that Khan was alive rather than as a definitive declaration that he had died. “What did we achieve today?” he asked. “I have stirred the authorities to provide proof of life.”

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According to the journalist, his earlier report drew on conversations with senior officials in the Army’s General Staff, Military Intelligence and C4I directorates, as well as a junior commissioned officer. He said all of them were based at the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to Khan, the officers spoke of a “profound paralysing fear” that the worst could have happened or might happen. He said his intention was to push the authorities to establish that Imran Khan was alive, not to conclusively report his death. “What did we achieve today?” he said. “I have stirred the authorities to provide proof of life.”