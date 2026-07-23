Pakistan asked to comment on India’s CJP protests. Here’s how it responded

The CJP's protest entered its 34th consecutive day on Thursday, with the group maintaining its demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.

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Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi. ANI

Pakistan refused to comment on the ongoing Cockroach Janta party protests, stating it was an internal matter on Thursday. Pakistan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, stated that it was an internal matter when asked if the Indian administration dealing “harshly” with the protestors in India accounts for human rights violation.

He said, “This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters.”

Weekly Press Briefing by the Spokesperson @TahirAndrabi On India – related Query. pic.twitter.com/ZRWsuPnSWC — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 23, 2026

CJP to hold nationwide protest on July 24

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In an X post, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan’s resignation. The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students’ demands aloud.

This comes amid the ongoing youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide. Founding President of Cockroach Janata Party, Abhijeet Dipke, in a stern warning, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Pradhan’s resignation; otherwise, the issue will not be limited to his resignation alone, but the protestors will also call for the Prime Minister’s resignation. Dipke said, “Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also.”

Govt approached CJP 4 times

The government is open to dialogue with the CJP, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday, adding that talks can take place at Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s office or residence.

“Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji’s house or office,” Singh said. He also said that the government has approached the CJP four times so far.

“Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution,” Singh said, adding, “We do not stand on prestige.”

The CJP, however, refused to meet at Nadda’s residence or office and demanded that any dialogue be held at a neutral venue. According to spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, the group had suggested holding talks at Jantar Mantar, but the government did not accept the proposal.