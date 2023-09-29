Pakistan: 34 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Suicide Blast Near Mosque In Balochistan Province

Islamabad: At least 34 people were killed and more than 100 wounded Friday by a “suicide blast” near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, local media reported. The explosion happened in the Mustang district of the southwestern province as people gathered for a religious procession marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, Pakistan’s Dawn reported citing the assistant commissioner of Mastung district.

