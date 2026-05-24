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Breaking News: 24 killed, several injured in blast targeting train in Pakistan’s Balochistan
Breaking News: 24 killed, several injured in blast targeting train in Pakistan's Balochistan
At least 24 people were feared dead and nearly 50 others sustained injuries after a massive explosion ripped through an area near a railway line in Quetta, located in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.
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