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Breaking News: 24 killed, several injured in blast targeting train in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Breaking News: 24 killed, several injured in blast targeting train in Pakistan's Balochistan

Published date india.com Published: May 24, 2026 12:19 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Breaking News: 24 killed, several injured in blast targeting train in Pakistan's Balochistan
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At least 24 people were feared dead and nearly 50 others sustained injuries after a massive explosion ripped through an area near a railway line in Quetta, located in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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